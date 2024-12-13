Penn State fraternity suspended for hazing new members, university says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn State University fraternity has been suspended for hazing new members, the university announced.

In a news release this week, Penn State said the Pi Delta Psi fraternity was placed on organizational suspension by the Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response. The suspension, effective Nov. 21, runs through at least spring 2028, with an additional year of probation if the frat is re-recognized.

The university said an investigation found that during the spring 2024 semester, the Tau chapter hazed new members, including "coerced high-risk alcohol consumption."

Penn State said the local chapter and national organization were alerted to the investigation's findings.

"While on suspension, the local chapter loses all privileges of a recognized student organization. The organization is prohibited from participating in, attending or organizing any functions, activities or events, including University-wide events, and may not function as a sanctioned organization at Penn State," the university's release said.

According to its website, 10 fraternities are currently suspended, including six facing suspensions for hazing. Penn State has 42 fraternities and 28 sororities.

One of the suspended fraternities at Penn State is Beta Theta Pi, the frat at the center of the Timothy Piazza hazing case. In October, Brendan Young and Daniel Casey were each sentenced to two to four months in prison in connection with Piazza's death in 2017.

Piazza's tragic death prompted Pennsylvania state lawmakers to pass legislation making the most severe forms of hazing a felony.