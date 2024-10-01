2 former Penn State students sentenced for roles in Timothy Piazza hazing case

Two former Penn State University students were sentenced to prison Monday for their roles in the 2017 Timothy Piazza hazing case, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

Brendan Young, 28, and Daniel Casey, 27, were each sentenced to two to four months in prison in a Centre County Court for their roles in the hazing incident. The sentence also includes work release eligibility and is followed by three years of probation and community service.

"Our thoughts are with the Piazza family and everyone affected by this tragedy," Henry said in a statement. "Nothing can undo the harm Tim suffered seven years ago — nothing can bring Tim back to his family and friends. With the sentences ordered today, the criminal process reached a conclusion."

Young and Casey were leaders of Beta Theta Pi at Penn State and held a hazing event in 2017 where Piazza was pledging for the fraternity.

The morning after the pledge, Piazza was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators found that he had at least 18 drinks in under two hours and fell down basement steps. He suffered severe head and abdominal injuries, but help wasn't called until the day after the pledge.

Piazza's death prompted Penn State to ban the fraternity, and Pennsylvania state lawmakers passed legislation making the most severe forms of hazing a felony.

According to Henry, if the legislation had been in place in 2017, Casey and Young could've been subject to harsher penalties.