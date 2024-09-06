PennDOT announces enhancements to 511PA website and app to assist with Penn State Football travel

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Fans of the Nittany Lions heading to Happy Valley this year will have a new resource to help them plan their trip.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro along with PennDOT announced they have launched a real-time travel feature on the 511PA website and mobile app that focuses on the traffic around Penn State Football.

"Our goal is to help motorists plan ahead by providing them with as much information as possible," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. "By providing this real-time information, motorists can more easily plan the route that works best for them."

Beginning on Saturday before the Nittany Lions take on Bowling Green, 511PA will offer travel information for every home game and that will begin on Thursdays prior to the game and lasts through the Monday following the game.

It will monitor traffic conditions on the primary routes along with travel times and alerts for each parking zone.

The app and website will show the average travel time for each route along with incidents, construction updates, weather forecasts, and traffic cameras.

Alerts will also be provided for each parking zone - West Zone, East Zone, North Zone, and South Zone.

