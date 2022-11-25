Penguins unveil jerseys for 2023 NHL Winter Classic
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The sweater the Penguins will wear when they take the ice at Fenway Park on January 2 has been officially revealed.
The logo, a Pittsburgh gold "P" is inspired by the city's original NHL franchise, the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates.
Meanwhile, the sweater has a vintage white base with black and gold accents.
The jerseys will go on sale to the public on December 1 but presale does begin today.
On January 2, 2023, the Penguins and Bruins will face off in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park, beginning at 2 p.m.
