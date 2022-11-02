Penguins and Bruins unveil 2023 Winter Classic logos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The countdown to the Penguins and Bruins taking it outside is on.

Ahead of the two teams meeting at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night, both teams unveiled their logos for the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

RELATED: Pens allow 4 straight goals, lose 6-5 to Bruins

The Penguins logo is a black and yellow "P" that is inspired by Pittsburgh's original NHL team, the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates.

It also represents Pittsburgh's professional sports history, standing for both Pittsburgh and the Penguins.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are using a "Boston" wordmark and the Boston bear logo, which was made popular as a shoulder patch between 1976 and the early 1990s.

The full uniforms will be unveiled on Friday, November 25.

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic is set for Monday, January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. It will be the sixth time the Penguins have played an outdoor regular season game.