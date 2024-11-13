Watch CBS News
Penguins trade forward Lars Eller to Washington for two draft picks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins announced on Tuesday night that they have acquired two draft picks in exchange for forward Lars Eller. 

In exchange for Eller, the Washington Capitals sent a 2027 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick back to Pittsburgh. 

As of Tuesday night, the Penguins will have 29 draft picks over the next three NHL Entry Drafts. Ten of those picks will come in the 2025 and 2027 draft, while nine of them will come in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. 

The Penguins originally signed Eller in the 2023 offseason to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.45 million. 

For Eller, this is a return to a team he won a championship with during the 2018 season. 

Eller was a crucial part of the Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup championship, scoring the team's cup-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights. 

The Penguins are back in action on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena at 7:30 p.m. 

Eller and the Capitals will meet again on January 18, 2025 in Washington. 

