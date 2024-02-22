Penguins trade Alex Nylander and draft pick for Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded froward Alex Nylander to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh announced the trade on Thursday during its game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Penguins traded Nylander and a sixth-round pick for forward Emil Bemstrom.

Bemstrom, who is signed through the 2023-24 season, has spent time this season with Columbus and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. The 24-year-old has five goals and six assists in 32 games this season with the Blue Jackets.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 draft by Columbus. In five seasons with the NHL team, he has played 204 games, tallying 31 goals and 38 assists.

Bemstrom has spent parts of three seasons with the Cleveland Monsters, scoring 26 goals and recording 21 assists in 33 games.

In five games with the Penguins this season, Nylander has not recorded a point. Pittsburgh re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2023. Nylander played nine games with the Penguins in 2022-23, scoring one goal and one assist.

Nylander was drafted eighth overall in the 2016 draft by the Buffalo Sabres.