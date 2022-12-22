Pittsburgh Penguins to wear No. 32 decals on helmets to honor Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor Steelers legend Franco Harris on Thursday.
The team will wear No. 32 decals on its helmets for tonight's game at PPG Paints Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes. The organization announced the news on Twitter, saying "Commemorating Franco."
Harris, the Hall of Fame running back for the Steelers, died Wednesday. Click here for more coverage from KDKA-TV on his death.
