Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild celebrate Marc-Andre Fleury's career on special night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild celebrated Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday.

With the Penguins coming to town, Friday was "Marc-Andre Fleury Night" at the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota. The Wild held a special pregame ceremony in honor of Fleury, who recently reached two milestones.

Last month, Fleury moved into second place on the NHL's all-time wins list. Before that on Dec. 31, 2023, Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games.

Hours before the game, the Penguins gifted Fleury a custom painting in honor of the goaltender reaching 1,000 games played and 552 career wins. The work of art features Fleury at different points of his career surrounded by flowers.

A special gift for an amazing player, former teammate, and friend 💛 pic.twitter.com/06dFSGEFAV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 9, 2024

The Wild also wore special warmup jerseys that featured Fleury's name and number. The goaltender also got a tribute video from the Wild that chronicled his career. The video featured a cameo from Penguins star and former teammate Sidney Crosby.

A timeless inspiration on and off the ice ♾ 🌸#mnwild pic.twitter.com/tAFpIAv94F — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 10, 2024

Fleury watched the video from the ice surrounded by his family.