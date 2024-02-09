Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild celebrate Marc-Andre Fleury's career on special night
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild celebrated Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday.
With the Penguins coming to town, Friday was "Marc-Andre Fleury Night" at the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota. The Wild held a special pregame ceremony in honor of Fleury, who recently reached two milestones.
Last month, Fleury moved into second place on the NHL's all-time wins list. Before that on Dec. 31, 2023, Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games.
Hours before the game, the Penguins gifted Fleury a custom painting in honor of the goaltender reaching 1,000 games played and 552 career wins. The work of art features Fleury at different points of his career surrounded by flowers.
The Wild also wore special warmup jerseys that featured Fleury's name and number. The goaltender also got a tribute video from the Wild that chronicled his career. The video featured a cameo from Penguins star and former teammate Sidney Crosby.
Fleury watched the video from the ice surrounded by his family.
