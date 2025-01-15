Watch CBS News
Penguins to place goalie Tristan Jarry on waivers

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are placing goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Penguins issued a brief statement on social media, saying Jarry, 29, would hit the waiver wire at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 31 other NHL teams will have 24 hours to place a waiver claim on Jarry. If no team places a claim on the goaltender, he can be officially assigned to the Penguins' minor league affiliate in the AHL.

Jarry was sent to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins earlier this season for a conditioning assignment. At the time, coaches said the British Columbia native needed to work "to capture his best game."

This season, Jarry's record is 8-8-4 in 21 starts, with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .886 goals-against average.

Jarry signed a five-year, $26.9 million contract with the Penguins on July 1, 2023.

