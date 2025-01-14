Penguins and Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to help those affected by California wildfires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As first responders continue to battle the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County, several organizations have sprung into action to help them as well as those impacted by the fires.

That now includes the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

Last week, the Los Angeles Kings announced they had launched a website to assist those affected. It has a donation drive, fund donations, jersey and helmet auctions, and "LA Strong" shirts that benefit those affected and battling the fires.

Tonight, when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena, proceeds from the in-arena 50/50 raffle will support LA County Fire Relief.

Since the fires, the Kings have teamed with 11 other local professional teams to help support the American Red Cross, the LA Fire Department, the California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, and others. They are also collecting needed items at their practice facility, the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo daily.

The Penguins are still scheduled to take on the Kings in Los Angeles on January 20, but the Kings' most recent home game on January 8 was postponed due to the fires.

The Penguins and Kraken will play tonight at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.