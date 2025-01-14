Watch CBS News
Sports

Penguins and Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to help those affected by California wildfires

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins 50/50 raffle to support wildfire victims
Penguins 50/50 raffle to support wildfire victims 00:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As first responders continue to battle the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County, several organizations have sprung into action to help them as well as those impacted by the fires. 

That now includes the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. 

Last week, the Los Angeles Kings announced they had launched a website to assist those affected. It has a donation drive, fund donations, jersey and helmet auctions, and "LA Strong" shirts that benefit those affected and battling the fires. 

Tonight, when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena, proceeds from the in-arena 50/50 raffle will support LA County Fire Relief. 

Since the fires, the Kings have teamed with 11 other local professional teams to help support the American Red Cross, the LA Fire Department, the California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, and others. They are also collecting needed items at their practice facility, the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo daily. 

The Penguins are still scheduled to take on the Kings in Los Angeles on January 20, but the Kings' most recent home game on January 8 was postponed due to the fires. 

The Penguins and Kraken will play tonight at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.