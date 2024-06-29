Penguins captain Sidney Crosby named to Team Canada, Erik Karlsson to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As NHL players will once again head to the Winter Olympics in 2026 in Italy, national teams will get ready for the Winter Games next year as part of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off when the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden take the ice.

On Tuesday, two big names from the Penguins were named to their home country's teams.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will suit up for Team Canada and defenseman Erik Karlsson will join Team Sweden.

Neither player is a stranger to international competition as both have experienced great success with their national teams.

Crosby, of course, made his mark at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver when he scored what is now known as the "Golden Goal," scoring in overtime against Team USA in overtime. Crosby followed up his overtime-winning goal by captaining Team Canada to gold four years later at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

In Olympic play, Sidney Crosby has scored five goals and five assists for 10 points in 13 games played.

He also is a member of the Triple Gold Club, winning the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold, and the IIHF World Championship.

Meanwhile, Karlsson has been a big part of Team Sweden, winning silver in 2014 and being named the best defenseman that same year after leading all players in points. That year, Karlsson scored four goals and four assists for eight points in six games.

Most recently Karlsson led Team Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, serving as team captain.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from February 12-20, 2025 and games will played in both Boston and Montreal.