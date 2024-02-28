Penguins captain Sidney Crosby becomes fourth-fastest player to hit 1,000 even strength points

VANCOUVER (KDKA) - For Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby, the milestones just keep on coming.

With two assists on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, Crosby reached the 1,000 even strength points plateau in what was his 1,246th game, making him the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach that mark.

Crosby sits behind Jaromir Jagr who reached the milestone in 1,165 games, Marcel Dionne achieved the feat in 1,143 games, and in first is Wayne Gretzky who recorded 1,000 even strength points in just 608 games.

It's been quite a year for the captain who recently reached the 30-goal mark for the 12th time in his career and currently sits 12th on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,564 points.

That puts him just 27 points away from moving into the top 10 and surpassing Phil Esposito who scored 1,590 points in his career.

Crosby's 1,564 points are the most among active NHL players with the closest being Alex Ovechkin who has scored 1,528, but has only done so in 156 more games played.

The Penguins are currently seven points out of the second wild card spot for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well as seven points back of the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metropolitan Division.

They'll be back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m. EST.