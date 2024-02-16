Watch CBS News
Sidney Crosby scores 30th goal of the season for 12th time in career

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was another milestone night for Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

During the Penguins' 4-1 win over the Blackhawks on the road in Chicago, Crosby scored two goals, helping the team break its three-game losing streak with the victory.

Crosby's goals in the game put him over the 30-goal mark, the 12th time he's done so in his 19 and counting seasons in the NHL. 

 "I mean, I'm just happy to get a win," Crosby said when asked about the achievement. "Obviously, we can build off this. We need the points - however we can get them."  

Crosby is currently on pace for 48 goals, which would be his second best season goals-wise, falling just shy of his 2009-10 season's tally when he scored 51 times. 

Alexander Ovechkin, with 17, is the only other active NHL player with 12 or more 30-goal seasons.

