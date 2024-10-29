Watch CBS News
Penguins place Bryan Rust on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed Bryan Rust on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The team announced the news in a post on the social media platform X during the team's loss to the Minnesota Wild. Earlier on Tuesday, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan reportedly said Rust was "week-to-week with a lower-body injury." 

The exact injury has not been revealed. Rust was injured during Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. He was helped to the locker room after hopping off the ice.

The 32-year-old Rust has played in eight games this season for the Penguins. Rust, who has three goals and one assist, missed the first two games of the season due to a lower-body injury. 

Rust cannot play in an NHL game for at least seven days after being placed on injured reserve. 

The Penguins (3-7-1) host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

