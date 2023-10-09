Penguins announce agreement with First National Bank as official away game jersey sponsor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins will have a new sponsor on their away game jerseys this upcoming season.

The team announced on Monday morning that they have partnered with F.N.B., or First National Bank, as the team's official away game jersey sponsor.

A patch will be featured on the team's white away game jerseys' right side, showing the First National Bank's red, white, and blue logo.

Visualization of what the logo will look like on Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby's jersey. Pittsburgh Penguins

"The Penguins are a world-class organization, with a commitment to excellence and integrity that we share at FNB," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation. "As the official away game jersey sponsor and official Retail Bank and Digital Banking Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, we look forward to showing our support for the Penguins and all they represent when they take the ice in markets across North America."

The Penguins and F.N.B. agreed to partner for the next four seasons and will be on away game jerseys through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.

It will debut when the Penguins head to Washington on October 13 to take on the Capitals.

This is yet another new sponsor the Penguins have welcomed in for their away game uniforms this upcoming season.

Last month, the team announced that MSA Safety as the official road helmet sponsor through the end of the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins open the regular season on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena when they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks and first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard.