Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic becomes the second goalie in team history to score a goal

BUFFALO (KDKA) - For the second straight season, a Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender has scored a goal.

During the Penguins' Friday night matchup with the Buffalo Sabres and an empty net 200 feet away from Alex Nedeljkovic, the Penguins' goalie saw his chance.

With the Penguins leading the Sabres 4-2 and Buffalo's goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at the bench, the Sabres would put the puck into the corner and the puck would come to Nedeljkovic.

With that goal, Nedeljkovic would become just the second goalie in the Penguins' history to score a goal.

Last season, Tristan Jarry scored a goal on November 30, 2023, against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For the first time in Pittsburgh Penguins history, we have a GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/fXvx99fvRh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2023

Just days before Jarry's goal against the Lightning, in the American Hockey League, Nedeljkovic would score a goal for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against the Providence Bruins.

GOALIE GOAL GOALIE GOAL GOALIE GOAL



NED PUTS IT AWAY pic.twitter.com/DA7ZnArHO9 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (@WBSPenguins) November 18, 2023

The Penguins would ultimately beat the Sabres 5-2 on Friday night and along with his goal, Nedeljkovic would add an assist on a Cody Glass power-play goal in the second period. To add to his two points, he also matched his season-high in saves, making 40.