Penguins announce 2024-25 training camp schedule at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Turn down the temperatures and get the Zambonis ready, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be back in town starting next week.

This morning, the team announced they will open their 2024-25 training camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

To begin training camp, the Penguins will have three days of practices and conditioning spread across three teams.

On Wednesday, September 18, teams one and two host their first practice from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. and then a scrimmage at 10 a.m.

Following teams one and two, team three will take the ice for practice from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. and then hold a conditioning session at 12:40 p.m.

Training camp will be free and open to the public on non-game days.

After three days of practice and conditioning, the team will open its preseason schedule in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center against the Sabres on Saturday, September 21 at 7 p.m.

This year, the Penguins will have seven preseason games on their schedule, including a Kraft HockeyVille game in Sudbury, Ontario against the Ottawa Senators on September 29.

The Penguins are set to open the regular season at home against Metropolitan Division rival the New York Rangers on October 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can see a full training camp schedule on the team website at this link.