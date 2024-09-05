Penguins announce 2024-25 promotional schedule - giveaways, theme nights, and community nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins are just about one month away from opening the 2024-25 NHL season when they take on the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena on October 9.

This year the Penguins will have over 50 promotions throughout the season that include giveaways, theme nights, and community specialty games.

Highlighting the promotional schedule, the Penguins will have five bobblehead giveaways as part of their Championship Bobblehead Series which celebrate moments from the franchise's five Stanley Cup championships. Those bobblehead giveaways will be on October 18, January 11, February 1, February 27, and March 21. The bobbleheads feature likenesses of Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Patric Hornqvist, Maxime Talbot, and Phil Kessel.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will get one of the bobbleheads.

On opening night, all fans will get a magnetic schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Along with giveaways, the Penguins are bringing back theme nights this year with games for Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve, WWE Night, Star Wars Night, and others.

The team also announced its "College Series" community games throughout the season which will celebrate Western Pennsylvania colleges including Duquesne, Slippery Rock, Robert Morris, Point Park, Carnegie Mellon, Pitt, and Penn State.

Fans can get the full list of promotions, giveaways, theme nights, and more on the Penguins' website at this link.