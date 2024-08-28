Pittsburgh Penguins unveil Championship Bobblehead Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled a new collection of bobbleheads that fans can take home at upcoming games during the 2024-25 season.

Dubbed the Championship Bobblehead Series, each of the five bobbleheads pays homage to iconic moments in Penguins' history.

The first bobblehead giveaway will take place on Oct. 18 when the Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Mario Lemieux's now infamous goal against the Minnesota North Stars from the 1991 Stanley Cup Final is the inspiration for the bobblehead.

The next bobblehead will be released before the game against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 11, 2025. This moment highlights Jaromir Jagr scoring a goal to tie the game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of the 1992 Stanley Cup Final.

Bobblehead No. 3 pays tribute to Patric Hornqvist's celebration after scoring the game-winning goal during Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Hornqvist's bobblehead will fittingly be available when the Penguins battle the Nashville Predators on Feb. 1, 2025.

The fourth bobblehead in the series features Maxime Talbot recreating the "shh" gesture he made toward Philadelphia Flyers fans after his fight with forward Daniel Carcillo on Apr. 25, 2009. That bobblehead is available during the Penguins-Flyers game on Feb. 27, 2025.

The fifth and final bobblehead is Phil Kessel sliding on the ice after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the 2016 second-round playoff series. The Kessel souvenir can be added to your collection when the Penguins face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 21, 2025.

Each bobblehead is available to the first 7,500 fans in attendance.