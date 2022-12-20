Pediatrician says lack of COVID restrictions and low immunity is leading to more sick kids

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.

After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.

Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.

Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week.

The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and 30 left school ill over the course of the day.

It's something AHN assistant chair of pediatrics Dr. Joe Aracri says is expected after two years of masking and social distancing.

"After two years of being sidelined, the immune system has to get back in training. So that's why these kids are going to experience all these viruses that they would have normally seen in a school year, only they're getting symptomatic with it," Dr. Aracri said.

Influenza numbers have soared in counties across our area much earlier than usual. Flu cases in Allegheny County alone as of Dec. 10 have reached 10,161 compared with 711 at the same point last year.

Dr. Aracri says we're seeing this increase because we're looking for it.

"Yes, the kids are getting more sick than they had been prior to the pandemic. Now, that being said, we're seeing increase in volume but not necessarily an increase in acuity. These kids aren't getting significantly sick with it, just seeing colds and fevers and ear infections and their pneumonias," he adds.

Dr. Aracri says parents shouldn't panic though or think anything is wrong with their child. He says this is normal.

Christmas is just days away, but that doesn't mean you can't still have a nice time. He says just use common sense, including washing your hands and coughing into your arm.

KDKA heard reports that Hopewell Elementry has a rodent problem inside some of the walls in the building that has caused an odor problem. The district hasn't commented on whether that issue had anything to do with the decision to move to remote instruction.

The district sent this statement to KDKA-TV:

"Last Thursday, Hopewell Elementary School had approximately 20 students leave school ill throughout the day displaying symptoms similar to those associated with gastroenteritis. Families were alerted to this late Thursday for awareness and to allow for family decisions with regards to school attendance on Friday. On Friday, approximately 130 students were absent, and 30 students left school ill displaying similar symptoms. The district has been in contact with the PA Department of Health, and the investigation is on-going at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, the district has decided to move Hopewell Elementary School students to remote, virtual learning this week (Dec 19-22)."