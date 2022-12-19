Hopewell Elementary School to remote learn due to number of illnesses among students

Hopewell Elementary School to remote learn due to number of illnesses among students

Hopewell Elementary School to remote learn due to number of illnesses among students

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Hopewell School District says Hopewell Elementary School will learn from home for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution for health and safety.

According to the superintendent, about 30 students went home sick from school last Friday, with another 130 absent altogether that same day. Although, the school says not all of those absent students were sick.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is investigating, but there haven't been any conclusions made, or any recommendations given.

Hopewell School District is offering pre-packaged meals for the week, as well as an internet hotspot. Meals pickup will be on Tuesday, December 20th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hopewell Elementary School.

You can call the Hopewell Elementary School office, at 724-375-6691, for an internet hotspot.