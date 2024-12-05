Pearl Jam bringing tour to Pittsburgh for 2 shows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pearl Jam is hitting the road and bringing its tour to Pittsburgh for two shows.

The iconic 90s band will play two shows at PPG Paints Arena on May 16 and May 18.

The 2025 leg of the Dark Matter Tour comes on the heels of the band's new album under the same name. The tour is stopping in a limited number of cities, playing two shows in each. The band will start in Hollywood, Florida, before hitting up Atlanta, Nashville and Raleigh. They'll end in Pittsburgh.

The opening acts will be announced later, according to Live Nation.

The alternative rock band formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1990 and has since sold over 85 million albums. "Dark Matter," nominated for three Grammys, is Pearl Jam's 12th studio album.

Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Presale has already begun for members of Pearl Jam's paid fan club. Tickets will go on sale through an artist presale hosted by Ticketmaster on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.