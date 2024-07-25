Peach Fritters recipe | Talk Pittsburgh in the kitchen with pastry chef Selina Progar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Whenever Eleven pastry chef Selina Progar comes to visit Talk Pittsburgh she brings the best treats. This is her recipe for peach fritters!

Peach Fritters

1/2 cup or 4oz - Peach Juice (nectar or fresh peach juice)

1 small packet (2.25 tsp) - Dry yeast

¾ cup or 6 oz - Whole Milk

5 ¼ cups or 23 oz - Ap flour

4 Tablespoons or 2 oz - Soft Butter

60 g or from 3 large eggs- Egg yolks

2 Tablespoons or 2 oz - Brown sugar

1 tsp - Cinnamon

1 tsp - Salt

Peach glaze

2 oz peach juice

2 cups powdered sugar

Peach filling

1 # peaches (about 4 or 5) – skin on chopped

1 oz butter

1 oz brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 Tbls vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp lemon juice or the juice from 1 lemon

½ tsp citric acid (optional)

1. Warm 2 oz of peach juice to 100 degrees. Do not over heat and be sure to use a thermometer

2. Add yeast to peach juice, and allow it bubble

3. In a mixing bowl fit with a paddle attachment combine milk, 2 oz peach juice, yeast mixture, butter, yolks, brown sugar, and cinnamon.

4. The add flour. And lastly salt

5. Mix at 1st speed to incorporate all ingredients. Once smooth, switch to a dough hook.

6. Mix on medium speed until the dough begins to form a smooth ball and is slightly pulling away from the sides. About 8 minutes.

7. Place dough in an oiled bowl and plastic wrap the top.

8. Let rest for 1 hour in a warm environment

9. Make peach filling

a. Chop peaches and place all ingredients in a pot and cook until the liquid begins to thicken.

b. Cool fully.

10. Once the dough has rested mix peaches into dough with a spatula.

11. Place the dough in a new oiled bowl. Spray the top with pan spray, and plastic wrap.

12. Place the bowl in the fridge over night.

13. Bring the bowl to room temp for 1 hour, then heat your oil, and using a scoop, put the batter directly into the oil to fry.

14. Fry the doughnut in oil that is 350 degrees, until the doughnut is golden brown on both sides.

15. Let the doughnuts cool until warm, and spoon glaze the top.

16. Let rest until fully cool.

17. Serve with ice cream.

Vanilla Bean

8oz. milk

8oz. heavy cream

1tsp salt

4oz. brown sugar

5oz. yolks

2 tablespoons bourbon

1. Bring milk, heavy cream and salt to a boil

2. Once that has reached a boil, add sugar to yolk and whisk to combine

3. Temper milk into yolks and place it back on the stove, on low HEAT, or on the induction burner

Using a spatula or a whisk cook these ingredients until they reach a nappe, or 180 degrees.

4. Once the nappe has reached, strain the anglaise and allow to cool on an ice bath.

5. Add bourbon

6. Spin ice cream based on the instructions of your personal machine.