Paws Across Pittsburgh, Animal Friends puppies to play in Puppy Bowl XXI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh will be well represented in this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Planet/Animal Friends)

Three pups from Paws Across Pittsburgh and one pup from Animal Friends were selected for the rosters of Puppy Bowl XXI.

From Paws Across Pittsburgh, Sully and Mercury will be on Team Fluff, while Franco will wear the Team Ruff bandana. Centaur, from Animal Friends, will also represent Team Fluff.

Animal Friends has served the Pittsburgh area for more than 80 years, finding homes for animals in need.

Paws Across Pittsburgh is a foster-based, non-profit animal rescue run by volunteers. Their mission is to "rescue, rehabilitate and rehome homeless, abused and/or unwanted dogs and cats."

Paws Across Pittsburgh plans to celebrate their three pups with a party at the American Legion in Brackenridge from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 16. They will have musical bingo, raffle baskets, food and more.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff will play for the Lombarky Trophy on Super Bowl Sunday, or Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. It airs on Animal Planet.