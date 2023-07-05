Pavilion at Star Lake sends out traffic alert for Eric Church concert

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pavilion at Star Lake is sending out a traffic alert for the Eric Church concert on Saturday.

The venue said it's expecting a large crowd with heavy traffic. People are encouraged to arrive early and carpool or use ride-share services to speed up entry.

Last month at the Dead & Company concert, people said they waited for hours and some didn't get in the gate because Route 22 and Route 18 were so backed up. Some people even ditched their cars along the road and started walking.

Because of the expected crowd for Eric Church, the Pavilion at Star Lake said entry to parking lots is subject to ticket verification.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m., although people can pay $50 to get in earlier. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

Concertgoers are asked to review the venue's policies and mobile ticketing information before they arrive.

One more thing to keep in mind: Ed Sheeran's concert at Acrisure Stadium is also scheduled for Saturday, so there will be traffic around the area for that show too.