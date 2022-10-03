'Shivers' this summer: Ed Sheeran bringing new tour Acrisure Stadium

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The fall season may by in full swing but the first big concert of summer 2023 has been announced.

Grammy Award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran will play Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, July 8. The Mathematics Tour, also known as "+ – = ÷ x Tour," will be his first since 2018.

The tour also features opening acts, Khalid and Rosa Linn.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. For more information, visit this link.

The night before, on Oct. 13, Sheeran will make a special appearance on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

