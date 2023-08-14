Watch CBS News
Paul Veneto, retired flight attendant, pushing beverage cart from Newark, N.J. to Shanksville, Penn. to honor Flight 93 crewmembers

NEWARK, N.J. -- Paul Veneto, a retired flight attendant, started his annual "Paulie's Push" on Monday to honor the crewmembers of Flight 93, which crashed on 9/11

Veneto is pushing a beverage cart from Newark Airport to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, following the path the plane took before it crashed. He plans to travel the 300 miles by Sept. 11

Before he left, Veneto said it's important to honor the memories of the passengers and crew. 

"My legacy, really I feel is, we all want to never forget, of course, but to keep the legacy of these heroes on these airplanes and what they were able to accomplish," Veneto said.

Veneto has made similar journeys from Boston to New York and Dulles Airport in Virginia to the Pentagon. 

CBS New York Team
