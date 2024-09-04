Paul Skenes ties Pirates' franchise rookie record with 142 strikeouts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Paul Skenes is now one strikeout away from making history and getting his name into the Pirates' record books!

Skenes struck out six batters on Tuesday night, helping lead the Pirates to a 5-0 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

With those six strikeouts, Skenes now has recorded 142 strikeouts this season.

With his 142nd strikeout this season, Paul Skenes has tied the franchise record for strikeouts by a rookie since 1900. pic.twitter.com/972smhqD9o — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 4, 2024

Skenes has tied the team's franchise rookie record, which was set in 1900.

The rookie phenom was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Since then, he has taken the baseball world by storm, quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in the league.

This season, Skenes has an ERA of 2.13 and a 9-2 record in 114 innings across 19 starts.