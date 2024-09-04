Watch CBS News
Paul Skenes ties Pirates' franchise rookie record with 142 strikeouts

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Paul Skenes is now one strikeout away from making history and getting his name into the Pirates' record books!

Skenes struck out six batters on Tuesday night, helping lead the Pirates to a 5-0 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

With those six strikeouts, Skenes now has recorded 142 strikeouts this season.

Skenes has tied the team's franchise rookie record, which was set in 1900. 

The rookie phenom was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft. 

Since then, he has taken the baseball world by storm, quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in the league. 

This season, Skenes has an ERA of 2.13 and a 9-2 record in 114 innings across 19 starts. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

