PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' dog is named after the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the star quarterback, said in an interview with People that one of their two dogs is named after the Steelers. The reason? She said she used to be a fan of the Steelers.

"I actually used to be a Steelers fan and that's how I got the name Steel, so that's a great story," Brittany Mahomes told People.

She said she got Steel while attending the University of Texas at Tyler. The dog was a Valentine's Day gift from Patrick Mahomes when she was a junior.

She told People that Steel and her other dog, Silver, are "wild and full of energy." According to the dogs' Instagram page, Steel is a pit bull and Silver is a cane corso.

"They're basically our children," Brittany Mahomes told People.

The Steelers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium, and the game will be streamed on Netflix.