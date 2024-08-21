Part of Rt. 51 in Jefferson Hills is going to be shut down this weekend

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Drivers in the South Hills need to get ready for a stretch of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills to be shut down this weekend.

Starting Friday night at 10 p.m., a short stretch of the road will close in both directions for the entire weekend.

The road is being closed so that bridge beams can be installed to the Mon-Fayette Expressway that sits high above Rt. 51.

A short stretch of Rt. 51 in Jefferson Hills is set to close this weekend so that crews can place bridge beams on the Mon-Fayette Expressway. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

The portion of the road that will be closed is from Worthington Avenue to Peters Creek Road. It's expected to reopen on Monday morning at 5 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Pa. Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the detour around the closure is nearly 15 miles.

The road is expected to be shut down again for another weekend in early September.