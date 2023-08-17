Watch CBS News
State police investigating deadly hit and run on Parkway West at Green Tree Hill

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A portion of the Parkway West was closed following an overnight hit-and-run. 

A person was reportedly walking on the Parkway, heading up Green Tree Hill, around 11:30 on Wednesday night when they were hit. 

They were pronounced dead at the scene once troopers arrived. 

State police were able to identify the victim as Husam Shuibat. 

The driver did not stop, fleeing from the scene. 

State police were ultimately able to locate the driver and vehicle and they have been brought in for interviews. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

