Pedestrian struck and killed near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an accident along the Parkway East on Sunday night, a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the highway near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

A vehicle hit a person who did not survive their injuries, state police said.

The name of the person struck and killed has not been released.

State police are investigating.

