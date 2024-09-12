Watch CBS News
Local News

Delays expected on the inbound Parkway East outside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel due to a water main break

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Traffic on the inbound lanes of the Parkway East outside of the Squirrel Hill tunnel has been reduced to a single lane because of a water main break.

The road is reduced to one lane between the Edgewood/Swissvale exit and the tunnel. 

dji-fly-20240912-062756-15-1726136957545-photo.jpg
The inbound lanes of the Parkway East have been reduced to one lane outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel because of a water main break. KDKA Drone Team / Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

PennDOT says that drivers should expect significant delays.

It's unclear when the repairs are expected to be complete and when all lanes of the roadway will reopen. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.