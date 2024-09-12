Delays expected on the inbound Parkway East outside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel due to a water main break

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Traffic on the inbound lanes of the Parkway East outside of the Squirrel Hill tunnel has been reduced to a single lane because of a water main break.

The road is reduced to one lane between the Edgewood/Swissvale exit and the tunnel.

The inbound lanes of the Parkway East have been reduced to one lane outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel because of a water main break. KDKA Drone Team / Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

PennDOT says that drivers should expect significant delays.

It's unclear when the repairs are expected to be complete and when all lanes of the roadway will reopen.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.