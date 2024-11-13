Oakland nuisance bar running as "unlicensed speakeasy" ordered to close for 1 year, DA says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge ruled a bar in Oakland, which the district attorney says was running as an "unlicensed speakeasy," must close for a year.

A judge ruled on Wedensday to close the Panther Pit on Meyran Avenue for one year, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the complaint, the bar, which is near the University of Pittsburgh, was serving alcohol without a liquor license. Prosecutors said it also had a reputation for not checking patrons' IDs and serving unlimited drinks for a $20 entry price.

Court paperwork outlines over three dozen times police responded to incidents that either happened at or involved the bar dating back to 2022. The district attorney's office said the majority of incidents were violent and involved "heavily intoxicated underage individuals admittedly drinking at the Panther Pit."

The Panther Pit was raided by liquor enforcement officers in September, and it wasn't the first raid at the bar. After that, charges were filed in October against Prasad Margabandhu and Kenneth Plumb, who are listed as owners on court documents, for unlawful sales of alcohol in connection.

Last week, authorities padlocked the bar after another ruling from a judge.

"This establishment has continually proven to be a threat and danger to our community, students and children," said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala in a news release. "I'd like to commend the Nuisance Bar Task Force and our partner law enforcement agencies for their efforts to protect the safety of our young people and community."