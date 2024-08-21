7-year-old donates nearly 2,000 pairs of pajamas for Ronald McDonald House Charities

7-year-old donates nearly 2,000 pairs of PJs to Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One Westmoreland County family is helping those people in need, and it's because of their seven-year-old with a story of her own.

Wednesday's delivery was the culmination of donations from family, friends, and community members -- so many of them, there are nearly 2,000 pajamas.

You know it's a big delivery when you have to bring a U-Haul. That was the case Wednesday morning at the Ronald McDonald House in Central Lawrenceville.

"That's awesome! It is awesome," Eleanor Reigel, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, W. Va., said.

Awesome because of the 1,980 pairs of pajamas donated! It's a growing total.

"Since 2019, she has donated close to 4,000 pairs of PJs," Reigel said.

She is seven-year-old Nora Caporali and her family. It's all born out of their experience – when they learned Nora had leukemia in 2018 -- right around this time of year.

"She was diagnosed six years ago," Jenelle, Nora's mom, said. "On the night of, they couldn't find pajamas in her size for her at [UPMC Children's], and it resonated with me."

And it seems to have resonated with the community. This year's total is their largest yet – exceeding expectations!

"It's pretty overwhelming," Jenelle said. "We never anticipated to receive this many. We had a goal of 1,200 this year."

Going past that goal? It just means they help more kids.

"Very proud," Nora said. "I get to help other kids be comfy in their beds."

"She's a special little girl – really thinking about others, and how she can impact their lives," Reigel said.