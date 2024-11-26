Page's Dairy Mart gingerbread house wins Pittsburgh competition's Clearview Choice award

Pittsburgh's Gingerbread House Display and Competition entries and winners on display for holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A gingerbread recreation of Page's Dairy Mart has been selected as the Clearview Choice award winner in this year's gingerbread house competition in Pittsburgh.

More than 300 entries were submitted for this year's contest from various schools, families, organizations, and city neighborhoods.

Several other Pittsburgh-related entries were submitted, including a gingerbread version of Randyland.

The gingerbread recreation of Page's Dairy Mart was submitted by Moore Elementary School and was picked as the winner of the Clearview Choice award.

A Clearview representative said the gingerbread Page's Dairy Mart was "beautifully captured."

5th grade student Gabby Kleib said during an interview with Pittsburgh Today Live that they picked Page's for their project this year because it's representative of Pittsburgh

All of the gingerbread houses will remain on display inside the lobby of the City-County Building along Grant Street through January 3. An online gallery has photos of all the submissions for anyone who can't make it there in person.

You can vote for the People's Choice award online through the end of the year.

A winner will be announced in early January. Blackhawk High School has won the People's Choice award the past two years and is looking to make it a threepeat this year.