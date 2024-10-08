Investigation into man with ties to Pagan motorcycle gang leads to drug bust in Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation into a man with ties to the Pagan motorcycle gang led to a drug bust and multiple arrests in Westmoreland County, prosecutors said.

Bill Rana, who was living at Valley Royal Court on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington, was the target of an investigation by New Kensington police and the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, the district attorney's office said.

Rana was one of 30 Pagan Motorcycle Club members and associates who were charged with drug trafficking in 2020. Federal prosecutors described Rana as a "fully patched" member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club and a sergeant of arms for the Pittsburgh chapter.

While investigating Rana, who was out on federal parole, the district attorney's office said they seized nine ounces of cocaine, which has a street value of about $15,000. They also allegedly found crack cocaine, crystal meth, heroin and steroids as well as four guns Rana isn't allowed to own.

Authorities arrested Marc Farabaugh and Stephanie Miller after they were found in Rana's apartment. The district attorney's office said Rana's girlfriend Ciera Siegworth was also arrested Friday on a warrant out of Allegheny County.

Rana, Farabaugh, Siegworth and Miller are facing drug-related charges. All four are in the Westmoreland County Jail on a monetary bail.

In the 2020 case, the Department of Justice said the Pagan Motorcycle Club used violence to control cocaine, heroin and meth trafficking in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Erie, Fayette and Washington counties. Prosecutors said members held weekly meetings called "church" and routinely threw large parties at their McKees Rocks Clubhouse.