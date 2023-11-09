Pittsburgh Pagans member sentenced to 4 years on drug, gun charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Pagans Motorcycle Club member was sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted on drug and firearm charges.

Judge Robert Colville sentenced 43-year-old Bill Rana to 48 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Rana was charged after the FBI conducted a long-term investigation into drug trafficking in western Pennsylvania. The Department of Justice said law enforcement identified several people who were suspected of distributing drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine into Allegheny, Westmoreland, Erie, Fayette and Washington counties.

Investigators said they identified Rana as a "fully patched" member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club and a sergeant of arms for the Pittsburgh chapter. While under investigation, prosecutors said Rana obtained and redistributed over one kilogram of cocaine and over 140 grams of meth.

A search of Rana's residence also turned up ammunition, which prosecutors said Rana wasn't allowed to have because of a prior felony conviction.

The Department of Justice said the prosecution of Rana was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. The task force identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States.

United States Attorney Eric Olshan thanked all the local and federal agencies for their work in the investigation, including the FBI, DEA, state police and Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.