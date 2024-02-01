Pa. State Police, Department of Transportation, and AAA team up to combat illegal street racing

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Inside Pennsylvania State Police Barracks 449, the dangers of illegal street racing are the talk of the town and they're trying to nip it in the bud.

It's a danger on every street where you might hit another car, pedestrians, or even service vehicles. That's why AAA, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and state police are teaming up to combat illegal street racing.

"Don't let sixty seconds of reckless driving change your future or someone else's future forever," Yasmeen Manyisha, the District Eleven Safety Press Officer for PennDOT said.

"We are finding our younger drivers are most involved with these illegal activities," added Tiffany Stanley the Public and Community Relations Manager, at AAA East Central.

So, they're sending a warning to everyone.

"In the last year, the greater Pittsburgh area has been seeing a lot more street racing than we're naturally used to," said Yasmeen.

According to PennDOT data, from 2018-2022, there were more than 19,000 speed-related crashes statewide and more than 2,7000, in Allegheny County. Those crashes resulted in 907 fatalities statewide and 82 deaths locally.

"Since the pandemic AAA has seen an increase in illegal street racing," said Stanley. "In our area specifically, we've seen reports of vehicle side shows, which are illegal gatherings of drivers performing risky stunts."

Stunts, such as this one on the Fort Pitt Bridge last July, where police say nearly fifty cars were performing burnouts on the bridge. As one of those cars took off from the scene, the driver hit a marked police cruiser.

"We know the weather is going to get nicer," Trooper Rocco Gagliardi, Pennsylvania State Police said. "So, when the weather gets nice, we start seeing this increase of speeding, racing, etcetera."

Now state police plan to monitor street racing and take action everywhere in the state.

"This is an issue and you're going to see a lot more troopers out. Especially in our area in 79, 376, and 70 down in Washington County. Where we see these higher reports of speeding," said Trooper Gagliardi.

Charges for illegal street racing vary, on a case-by-case basis, but they come with a guarantee of more punishment.

"It might be two or more vehicles that are speeding and each of those drivers will get charged additionally under the PA traffic law of racing," Trooper Gagliardi said.

If you see illegal street racing in person, or on social media please report it to the Pennsylvania State Police. Also, if your kids want to race there are plenty of racetracks in the area where you can legally drive, for fun.

Parents or guardians should talk with children who are behaving suspiciously.

They should ask the children if they're enhancing cars, where they're driving, and what the parts are for?