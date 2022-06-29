Pa. State House rejects amendment demanding Penn State reveal location of Paterno statue

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A vote in the Pennsylvania State House rejected an amendment that would have forced Penn State to reveal the location and status of a statue of Joe Paterno.

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Ellwood City wanted to withhold funding from the university unless they revealed the condition of the statue and where it is.

RELATED: State Rep. introduces amendment to Senate Bill that would require PSU to provide information on Joe Paterno statue

Penn State removed the statue following the Jerry Sandusky scandal.