PA State Grant Program extends FAFSA submission deadline to June 1 amid delays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Students who are applying for the PA State Grant Program have more time to get their FAFSA applications in.

The PA State Grant Program uses the FAFSA form as its primary application point to determine a student's eligibility, and because of delays with FAFSA, the deadline will be pushed back a month to June 1.

The FAFSA Simplification Act was supposed to streamline the financial aid application process, but the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency said the rollout has been complicated by issues, and the launch of the application was delayed almost three months.

"In a year of unprecedented change with regards to the FAFSA, we believe adjusting our deadline for state financial aid is the right thing to do," said Sen. Wayne Fontana, chairman of the PHEAA Board of Directors. "Giving students and families a few more weeks to fill out their FAFSA will ensure our PA State Grant dollars get into the hands of the students who need it most."

Even with the extension, the PHEAA is urging students who haven't submitted their FAFSA for the upcoming academic year to do it as soon as possible.

"PHEAA's ability to project the resources necessary to maintain 2023-24 PA State Grant award levels or even increase awards in 2024-25 is affected by the delays and errors with the transmitted FAFSA data," said Jim Steeley, PHEAA president and CEO, in a news release. "To date, we have received significantly fewer FAFSAs compared to the same time in 2023 - including both first-time and renewal applicants."

During the last academic year and the preceding summer, PHEAA said the PA State Grant Program gave out more than 100,000 awards worth about $357 million.

More information about applying to FAFSA can be found on the PHEAA's website.