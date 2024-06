HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New details have emerged on a bill that is now on its way to Gov. Josh Shapiro's desk.

The bill would require schools to observe a moment of silence each year on Sept. 11.

The bill unanimously passed both the Pennsylvania State Senate and House of Representatives.

If the governor signs it, the Department of Education will create lesson plans for schools to use to remember the significance of 9/11.