Overnight stoppages expected on Route 30 in Westmoreland County beginning this week

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Beginning on Monday, PennDOT crews will begin the demolition of the East Pittsburgh Street Bridge over Route 30 in Westmoreland County.

This will cause drivers in the area to possibly be stopped for up to 15 minutes overnight between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. in order for crews to complete the work.

The work is expected to last through October 6.

PennDOT is conducting this work as part of a more than $7 million project that involves the replacement of Route 3030 over Route 30 and it includes a new two-lane single-span concrete adjacent box beam bridge, realignment of the roadway on and off the bridge, and new asphalt, pavement, and signing upgrades.

The full project is expected to be finished by May 2024.

Residents and motorists can see the progress of the project, as well as others in District 12 which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties on the PennDOT website at this link.