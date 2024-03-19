Overnight snow has melted, possibly leaving behind layer of ice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Good morning. By the time you're reading this, the worst of the issues on area roads should have passed.

Daily average High: 50 Low: 31

Sunrise: 7:25 Sunset: 7:33

Any Alert Days Ahead?: A First Alert Weather Morning in effect until 9 a.m. for slick road conditions. Nothing after today for now.

Aware: Spring begins at 11:06 p.m.

Overnight snow showers were heavy enough to make roads wet. Temperatures hovering in the 20s this morning, with a persistent wind of around 10 mph means icy conditions are possible in spots. Areas of concern should be bridges, overpasses, and other elevated roads that tend to ice first.

Now that the best chance for snow has passed, I will continue with just an isolated snow and wintry mix chance for the rest of the day and overnight tonight. We get another push of cold air tomorrow afternoon, with some decent bands of snow possible. I will push our isolated mix chance to a scattered snow chance for Wednesday afternoon. This could have an impact on area roads during the evening commute on Wednesday. I'd try to stay off of area roads if you can for an hour or two Wednesday evening as those snow showers and potential squalls move through.

I have highs today hitting the mid-40s, with noon temperatures in the mid-30s. Highs should be hit around 6 p.m. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day today. Overnight temperatures will be fairly warm. I have us staying in the mid-30s overnight. Highs will hit the mid-40s again, with temperatures plummeting behind the snow squalls on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday lows will be in the 20s and will occur at the end of the day.

Another rain chance will impact our area on Friday into Saturday, with us cooling down again for the weekend.

I have us hitting 50 for a high on Friday, with most of the day being dry. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Every morning will see low temperatures in the 20s each day this weekend.

