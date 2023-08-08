Watch CBS News
Local News

Over $1.5 billion jackpot up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Over $1.5 billion jackpot up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing
Over $1.5 billion jackpot up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing 02:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than $1.5 billion is on the line in tonight's Mega Millions jackpot drawing. 

People will have high hopes today with yet another historic lottery jackpot up for grabs with the Mega Millions jackpot having grown to an estimated $1.5 billion. 

The prize soared because no one matched the game's six winning numbers since April 18. 

The jackpot ranks as the third largest in U.S. history and tonight's drawing could bring the largest jackpot in the game's history.

If one ticket wins the Mega Millions jackpot tonight, the winner will be able to choose from a series of annuity payments across 30 years or a one-time cash option of $757 million.

Your chances of winning the jackpot is around one in 303 million.

The drawing is set for tonight at 11 p.m. 

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 4:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.