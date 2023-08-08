Over $1.5 billion jackpot up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than $1.5 billion is on the line in tonight's Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

People will have high hopes today with yet another historic lottery jackpot up for grabs with the Mega Millions jackpot having grown to an estimated $1.5 billion.

The prize soared because no one matched the game's six winning numbers since April 18.

The jackpot ranks as the third largest in U.S. history and tonight's drawing could bring the largest jackpot in the game's history.

If one ticket wins the Mega Millions jackpot tonight, the winner will be able to choose from a series of annuity payments across 30 years or a one-time cash option of $757 million.

Your chances of winning the jackpot is around one in 303 million.

The drawing is set for tonight at 11 p.m.