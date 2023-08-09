Watch CBS News
Mega Millions player in Florida wins historic $1.58 billion jackpot

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After months of the Mega Millions jackpot growing larger and larger, we finally have a winner.

The winning ticket worth an estimated $1.58 billion was sold in Florida and the prize is the largest in Mega Millions history.

Before last night, the Mega Millions game was last won in New York on April 18.

The Mega Millions lottery announced that the jackpot winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach.

Whoever won could choose to spread the full amount in annual payments over 29 years or take a one-time payment of about $783 million, both before taxes.

The winning numbers are 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and a gold mega ball of 14. 

Seven other tickets sold in six states won millions of dollars, including $1 million winners in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million with the next drawing set for Friday night. 

