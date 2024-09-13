Pittsburgh bar ordered to close after inspector finds "mold-like substance" on food

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a bar in Pittsburgh's Mt. Oliver neighborhood to close after an inspector found a "mold-like substance" on food as well as several other violations.

Ormsby Ave Café on Ormsby Avenue was shut down by the health department after an inspection on Thursday.

The inspection report lists several high-risk violations, including a "mold-like substance" on "various food products" in the preparation cooler in the kitchen and raw meat stored incorrectly in a refrigeration unit. An employee had also stored a half-eaten sandwich on top of food in a beer cooler, the report said.

The inspector also wrote that "food contact surfaces and equipment" were covered with construction debris and dust. According to the inspection report, the person in charge failed to report that a fire had happened on the second floor in March. The inspector learned about the fire after seeing residual water and smoke damage.

"Dust from demolition is coming into the facility through openings in the ceiling. The cleaning is not complete- or adequate, as evidenced by the residual smoke, odor, and water damage. The drop ceiling in the dining room area was found missing. HVAC and ductwork has not been professionally cleaned," the inspector wrote.

The Allegheny County Health Department orders a food facility to close when the conditions inside pose a serious health risk. Once the closure order is removed, the health department's website will be updated.