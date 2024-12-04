Opening arguments begin in Jordan Brown's civil trial against Pa. State Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Opening arguments in Jordan Brown's civil case against four state troopers began Wednesday morning.

Brown is suing several state police troopers after his murder conviction was overturned by the state supreme court.

Brown's attorney said the troopers rushed to judgment. The troopers' defense attorneys said they worked with what they had and all evidence pointed to Jordan Brown.

The basis of the civil trial began on Feb. 20, 2009, with the shotgun murder of Kenzie Houk, the pregnant fiancée of Jordan Brown's father.

The killing happened in the family's Wampum, Lawrence County home, and within 16 hours, state police charged Brown, who was 11 years old at the time, with two counts of homicide.

Brown's attorney, Alex Wright, addressed the eight-member jury by saying on the day of the murder, Jordan Brown went to school at 11 years old and came home at 18.

Wright accused the investigators on the case that State Troopers Janice Wilson, Jeffery Martin, Troy Steinheiser, and now-deceased state police investigator Robert McGraw of acting with reckless disregard for Jordan Brown's constitutional rights by not investigating the possibility of someone else committing the crime, including the dead woman's ex-boyfriend, who had allegedly threatened Kenzie Houk's life.

Nicole Boland addressed the jury on behalf of the four defendants, saying the troopers' suspicion of the then-child was based on the fact that Jordan Brown knew how to shoot a shotgun.

Investigators saw no other suspect, and the evidence led to Jordan Brown.

Boland wrapped up her opening argument by saying there was no malice by the troopers and Jordan Brown was the last person they wanted to arrest.

Testimony is expected to resume on Thursday at 9 a.m.