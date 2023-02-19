One person taken to the hospital after crash in East Deer Township
EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person was hurt in a rollover crash in East Deer Township on Saturday.
On Saturday afternoon, crews were called to Route 28 northbound just before 4 p.m.
Once first responders arrived, they found a vehicle off of the side of the road with serious damage to the back and front.
The fire department tells us one person was rushed to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown.
